Ocala City Council is meeting and members will vote to approve funding for a security system for a community center
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is meeting Tuesday, February 15th.
Members will vote to approve funding for a more than $100,000 dollar security system for the Mary Sue Rich Community Center.
TRENDING STORY: Traveling Holocaust exhibit comes to Gainesville, depicting journey to concentration camps
The building is currently under construction.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.