Ocala City Council is meeting and members will vote to approve funding for a security system for a community center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is meeting Tuesday, February 15th.

Members will vote to approve funding for a more than $100,000 dollar security system for the Mary Sue Rich Community Center.

The building is currently under construction.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

