Ocala’s Joey Mantia helps the U.S get the bronze medal in the Men’s Team Pursuit

BEIJING (WCJB) - U.S. Olympic Speedskater Joey Mantia helped the U.S. get the bronze in the Men’s Team Pursuit after defeating the Netherlands in the Final B.

The U.S. finished with a time of three minutes and 38.81 seconds.

Norway took home the gold, and ROC took home the silver.

