Advertisement

Ocala’s Joey Mantia helps the U.S get the bronze medal in the Men’s Team Pursuit

Team United States, led by Joey Mantia, with Emery Lehman center and Casey Dawson, compete...
Team United States, led by Joey Mantia, with Emery Lehman center and Casey Dawson, compete during the speedskating men's team pursuit finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (WCJB) - U.S. Olympic Speedskater Joey Mantia helped the U.S. get the bronze in the Men’s Team Pursuit after defeating the Netherlands in the Final B.

The U.S. finished with a time of three minutes and 38.81 seconds.

Norway took home the gold, and ROC took home the silver.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

According to Columbia County Sheriff Deputies, they got a call of shots fired around 3:15...
Lake City Middle goes into lockdown after shots were fired nearby
‘He’s my forever friend’: Gainesville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
‘He’s my forever friend’: Gainesville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
‘He’s my forever friend’: Gainesville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
‘He’s my forever friend’: Gainesville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
Gainesville cardiologists discuss COVID-19 effects on the heart
Gainesville cardiologists discuss COVID-19 effects on the heart