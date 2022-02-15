Ology Bioservices of the city of Alachua is was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop monoclonal antibodies against botulinum neurotoxins

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Defense is awarding hundreds of millions of dollars to develop a treatment for a deadly disease.

Ology Bioservices of the city of Alachua were selected to develop monoclonal antibodies against botulinum neurotoxins.

The department of defense is giving the company $250 million to license and manufacture the treatment.

The neurotoxin is produced by a type of bacteria that can infect wounds or grow on food.

