Ology Bioservices of the city of Alachua is was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop monoclonal antibodies against botulinum neurotoxins
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Defense is awarding hundreds of millions of dollars to develop a treatment for a deadly disease.
Ology Bioservices of the city of Alachua were selected to develop monoclonal antibodies against botulinum neurotoxins.
TRENDING STORY: BREAKING: GHS students evacuated after bomb threat
The department of defense is giving the company $250 million to license and manufacture the treatment.
The neurotoxin is produced by a type of bacteria that can infect wounds or grow on food.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.