Russell Report: NFL rule for league diversity is under criticism

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A controversial NFL rule is meant to make the league more diverse but critics say the policy isn’t working.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell shares his thoughts on the Rooney Rule.

RELATED STORY: Russell Report: Gators Women’s Basketball team draws in more fans to home games

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.