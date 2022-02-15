Advertisement

The Southwest Advocacy Group’ clothing closet is open for patrons and people with donations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Southwest Advocacy Group’s clothing closet is open for patrons.

Swag patrons are welcome to come and browse the clothes at their family resource center.

TRENDING STORY: Former Gator’s wife goes into labor while he plays in Super Bowl

Swag accepts new and like-new clothing donations along with household items in good condition.

Patrons or people with donations can stop by between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
occ
Ocala City Council is meeting and members will vote to approve funding for a security system for a community center
fl disaster
Congress Members in North Central Florida are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a disaster declaration
bioservices
Ology Bioservices of the city of Alachua is was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop monoclonal antibodies against botulinum neurotoxins
lake city detours
Lake City will have detours off two roads for the next few days during construction hours