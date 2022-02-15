The Southwest Advocacy Group’ clothing closet is open for patrons and people with donations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Southwest Advocacy Group’s clothing closet is open for patrons.

Swag patrons are welcome to come and browse the clothes at their family resource center.

Swag accepts new and like-new clothing donations along with household items in good condition.

Patrons or people with donations can stop by between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

