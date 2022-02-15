UPDATE: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission complete necropsy on animals found dead on Orange Lake

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife agents completed a necropsy on collected animals found on Orange Lake last week.

They say three alligators, 17 turtles, and two snakes were found dead last week on the lake.

However, TV20′s Kristin Chase found additional dead animals when she last reported on the situation last Thursday.

FWC agents say the animals died of external trauma from being crushed.

They did not say what likely caused the traumatic injuries.

