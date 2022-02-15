Advertisement

Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York's Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl's feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.(Saugerties Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Police in Saugerties say the child was found healthy Monday night about 130 miles east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old.

Officers executing a search warrant found the girl in a cold, wet, makeshift room under a basement staircase with her noncustodial mother.

The girl was turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
US hasn’t verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine
Marihelen Wheeler in Tallahassee
Charter amendment bill passes two committees; Alachua county commissioners react
Gas prices have increased in NCFL
AAA report: Average gas prices have increased since last month in NCFL
Marihelen Wheeler in Tallahassee
Charter amendment bill passes two committees; Alachua county commissioner react
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme