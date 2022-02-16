23rd Annual Bear-A-Thon raises money for children fighting cancer
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Smiles are being brought to the faces of children going through cancer treatment in North Central Florida… one duck and bear at a time.
RELATED STORY: Cookies for a cause: 11-year-old boy raises money for Stop Children’s Cancer by baking and selling cookies
Donations are flying in for the 23rd Annual Bear-A-Thon. 93.7 K-Country and Wind- FM are partnering to host the event benefitting Stop Children’s Cancer.
The stuffed animals may be small, but they have a big impact. Every dollar raised goes towards helping children fighting cancer at UF Health Shands and research to help find a cure.
From autographed guitars to concert staycations, various auction items can be purchased to benefit the cause.
RELATED STORY: “It takes a lot off the plate”: Ronald McDonald House fundraisers helping families with sick children stay close
The Bear-A-Thon officially ends at 7 p.m., but donations are accepted year round.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.