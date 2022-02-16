Advertisement

23rd Annual Bear-A-Thon raises money for children fighting cancer

Daily recording of the 6 am morning newscast.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Smiles are being brought to the faces of children going through cancer treatment in North Central Florida… one duck and bear at a time.

RELATED STORY: Cookies for a cause: 11-year-old boy raises money for Stop Children’s Cancer by baking and selling cookies

Donations are flying in for the 23rd Annual Bear-A-Thon. 93.7 K-Country and Wind- FM are partnering to host the event benefitting Stop Children’s Cancer.

The stuffed animals may be small, but they have a big impact. Every dollar raised goes towards helping children fighting cancer at UF Health Shands and research to help find a cure.

From autographed guitars to concert staycations, various auction items can be purchased to benefit the cause.

RELATED STORY: “It takes a lot off the plate”: Ronald McDonald House fundraisers helping families with sick children stay close

The Bear-A-Thon officially ends at 7 p.m., but donations are accepted year round.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Hawthorne closure
Hawthorne will have detours due to construction on Chesser Monroe Road at State Road 20
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
ocala meeting
The Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition is hosting two informational sessions about the proposed downtown parking garage
Artwork for the old confederate monument outside the Alachua County Administration Building is...
The Alachua County Arts Council will be ranking the submissions by artists to replace old Confederate Monument outside Alachua County Administration Building