ACPS feel pushback by Alachua County Education Association members against raise proposal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Union members are pushing back against the Alachua County School District’s proposed raises.

At tonight’s school board meeting, dozens of district employees showed up in support of the Alachua County Education Association’s opposition to the district’s proposal.

It would give 20¢ raises for educational support professionals and 17¢ raises for teachers.

The union will present its counter-offer at Thursday’s meeting.

