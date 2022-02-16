Advertisement

ACPS releases calendar for 2022-2023 school year

When school returns on Tuesday employees, volunteers, and visitors are required to wear masks.
When school returns on Tuesday employees, volunteers, and visitors are required to wear masks.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools has released their calendar for the 2022-2023 school year with important changes.

According to the calendar, School will start on Wednesday, August 10, which under state law, is the earliest date students can start.

Spring Break will align with the University of Florida’s spring break from March 13 to March 17.

The calendar includes flex days, which are holidays that may be used to make up for emergencies or bad weather, and additional paid professional development days for teachers.

For the entire week of Thanksgiving, schools will remain closed.

