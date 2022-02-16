ACPS releases calendar for 2022-2023 school year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools has released their calendar for the 2022-2023 school year with important changes.

According to the calendar, School will start on Wednesday, August 10, which under state law, is the earliest date students can start.

Spring Break will align with the University of Florida’s spring break from March 13 to March 17.

The calendar includes flex days, which are holidays that may be used to make up for emergencies or bad weather, and additional paid professional development days for teachers.

For the entire week of Thanksgiving, schools will remain closed.

TRENDING STORY: State representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson’s effort to amend the Abortion bill was shot down

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.