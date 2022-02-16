Additional charges added to 29-year-old Levy County man arrested last year on child abuse charges
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a Levy County man who was arrested last year on child abuse charges.
Robert Burkhart, 29, is being charged for having sex with a minor and filming the encounters.
Deputies are charging him with the production of child porn and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
Deputies say he was having sex with a 17-year-old and secretly filming the acts.
Burkhart was already in jail on child abuse and battery charges from a May arrest last year.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.