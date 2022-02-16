Advertisement

Additional charges added to 29-year-old Levy County man arrested last year on child abuse charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a Levy County man who was arrested last year on child abuse charges.

Robert Burkhart, 29, is being charged for having sex with a minor and filming the encounters.

Deputies are charging him with the production of child porn and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Deputies say he was having sex with a 17-year-old and secretly filming the acts.

Burkhart was already in jail on child abuse and battery charges from a May arrest last year.

