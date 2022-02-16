Additional charges added to 29-year-old Levy County man arrested last year on child abuse charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a Levy County man who was arrested last year on child abuse charges.

Robert Burkhart, 29, is being charged for having sex with a minor and filming the encounters.

Deputies are charging him with the production of child porn and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Deputies say he was having sex with a 17-year-old and secretly filming the acts.

Burkhart was already in jail on child abuse and battery charges from a May arrest last year.

