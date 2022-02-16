The Alachua County Arts Council will be ranking the submissions by artists to replace old Confederate Monument outside Alachua County Administration Building
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Artwork for the old confederate monument outside the Alachua County Administration Building is due Wednesday, February 16th.
The submissions will be ranked by the Alachua County Arts Council.
The budget for the project is $75,000.
The deadline for artists is 2 p.m.
