The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and federal agents teamed to make multiple arrests throughout the county.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office partnered with federal agents to make seven weapon and drug arrests.

Deputies say the operation is a response to recent shootings in the area.

Law enforcement officers made multiple arrests throughout the county.

At this time, additional details of the ATF and DEA investigation are not being released.

