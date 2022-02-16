Advertisement

Ed Book announces run for Gainesville City Commission

“We’re just going to never actually do anything”: Three out of fifteen American Rescue Plan...
“We’re just going to never actually do anything”: Three out of fifteen American Rescue Plan projects pass during a nearly split Gainesville City Commission vote(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate has joined the contest for the Gainesville City Commission in District 3, a seat currently held by Commissioner David Arreola.

Book is a longtime Alachua County resident, University of Florida graduate, and Santa Fe’s Chief of Police.

Per his press release, Book claims he will focus on service, civility, and engagement.

He pledges “to actively listen to, engage with, and respect citizens’ right to be heard.”

TRENDING STORY: Newberry City Commission to begin qualifying period for three seats’ elections

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Paige shows us how to make the perfect salad for our warmer temps.
Paige’s Kitchen: Bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with blue cheese
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Florida parents oppose Putting Parents First proposal in Zoom press conference
Florida parents oppose Putting Parents First proposal in Zoom press conference
When school returns on Tuesday employees, volunteers, and visitors are required to wear masks.
ACPS releases calendar for 2022-2023 school year