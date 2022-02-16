Ed Book announces run for Gainesville City Commission

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate has joined the contest for the Gainesville City Commission in District 3, a seat currently held by Commissioner David Arreola.

Book is a longtime Alachua County resident, University of Florida graduate, and Santa Fe’s Chief of Police.

Per his press release, Book claims he will focus on service, civility, and engagement.

He pledges “to actively listen to, engage with, and respect citizens’ right to be heard.”

