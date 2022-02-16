The Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition is hosting two informational sessions about the proposed downtown parking garage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala city leaders are hosting two informational sessions about the proposed downtown parking garage.

City staff will present details about the location, size, projected parking capacity, and more.

Both sessions will have the same information.

TRENDING STORY: AAA report: Average gas prices have increased since last month in NCFL

Residents who can not attend in person can attend online.

The first session is at noon and the second is at 5:30 p.m.

Both will be held at the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.