Florida parents oppose Putting Parents First proposal in Zoom press conference

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Representative Randy Fine created a $200 million penalty across 12 Florida school districts that refused to follow Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order on masking in schools.

This includes Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Miami-Dade, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Volusia counties.

Parents in the state of Florida gathered virtually to discuss whether school districts should be penalized for enforcing masks.

Some argued this proposal is putting politics over the education of their children.

“They’re calling it Putting Parents First but what it really does is put kids last. There’s no way you can look at this and say that taking money away from public education, which is already strapped for cash, is a good thing for kids. It’s not. It’s taking money directly away from them,” explained Judi Hayes, a parent from Orange County.

Hayes, apart of SPEAK Up OCPS, or Supporting Public Education for All Kids, organized the press conference and invited parents of the Sunshine State to weigh in.

“They don’t deserve to be political pawns in a game where they’re the only ones that end up losing. We need to invest in our kids, we need to invest in their futures,” Demaries Allen, a parent from Hillsborough County said.

Representative Fine’s proposal is under consideration at the Florida House.

