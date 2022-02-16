Advertisement

Gainesville sex offender returns to jail again for failing to register

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A known sex offender will return to jail a second time after failing to register.

Octavius Dudley, 43, of Gainesville was released from prison in January of last year after not registering the first time and was arrested in April after failing to register once again.

He faces up to ten years in prison, lifetime supervision, and a $75,000 fine.

