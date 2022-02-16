Governor Ron DeSantis filed a second congressional district map with the legislature

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is taking another try at getting his own congressional district map passed.

DeSantis has filed a second map with the legislature.

The map still breaks up representative Al Lawson’s district five into three parts.

However, the new map moves almost all of Ocala and all of Belleview into district 11 along with the city of Gainesville.

Dunnellon would also be split between districts 11 and 12 along the Marion-Citrus County line.

