Hawthorne will have detours due to construction on Chesser Monroe Road at State Road 20

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Hawthorne will have to change their routes for construction.

Chesser Monroe Road at State Road 20 will be temporarily closed.

As part of the widening improvements, construction workers will complete driveway, sidewalk, and asphalt paving.

Drivers will detour to Baden Powel Avenue to East Washington Avenue back onto Chesser Drive.

Construction will start Wednesday, February 16th through late April.

