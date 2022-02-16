Advertisement

Hawthorne will have detours due to construction on Chesser Monroe Road at State Road 20

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Hawthorne will have to change their routes for construction.

Chesser Monroe Road at State Road 20 will be temporarily closed.

As part of the widening improvements, construction workers will complete driveway, sidewalk, and asphalt paving.

Drivers will detour to Baden Powel Avenue to East Washington Avenue back onto Chesser Drive.

Construction will start Wednesday, February 16th through late April.

