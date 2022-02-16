Horse Capital TV celebrates 40 years of horsemanship

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People who share their hobbies and passions are important parts of communities and society.

Learn more about one of these people in this week’s Horse Capital TV.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights the Grandview event

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.