Lafayette, Hawthorne girls knocked out of region basketball playoffs

No NCFL girls hoops teams remain in contention
Hawthorne routed by Wildwood
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WCJB) -North Central Florida will be without a state semifinal representative following losses by Lafayette and Hawthorne in Tuesday’s state 1A region championship round. Both Hornet teams entered the night still with hopes of reaching Lakeland next week but were eliminated.

Lafayette led Madison County, 28-16 at halftime but couldn’t hang on in a see-saw fourth quarter in Madison. The Cowgirls (19-6), rallied to beat the Hornets (20-5), 56-53.

Elsewhere, Hawthorne never got out of the starting blocks and fell to Wildwood, 60-26 in a separate region title game. The Hornets (16-6) trailed by 23 points at halftime and were denied a fourth straight region crown by the Wildcats (18-4).

