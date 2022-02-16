Lawmakers putting nearly seventy million dollars in the budget to strengthen fatherhood in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - One in four children in Florida and across the country have no father, stepfather, or adoptive father in their household. House Speaker Chris Sprowls calls the lack of guidance the root cause for many of the state’s problems.

“From poverty to crime, to incarnation, just about every negative outcome that we see that faces boys here and across the country can be linked back to an absent father in the home”.

House Bill 7065 will provide nearly seventy million in grants to help fathers find a job, satisfy child support obligations, transition from being in jail, and getting parenting education.

“With House bill 706, we can change lives. We can make a difference. We have the opportunity to connect fathers with their families.”

State Representative Ramon Alexander’s day job is finding mentors for kids.

”This is a game changer.”

The legislation puts more cash into the effort.

“These young people, they don’t have a deficit in talent. They just have a deficit in opportunity.”

“The staff analysis for this bill says there are studies that show fathers who are involved with their children are happier and may live longer.

“So, you ask what the outcome is Mike. The outcome is that we move the needle on fatherlessness and therefore we have a great huge benefit to our community as a whole.

And for Jack Levine, who has fought for kids for more than four decades, there is hope.

“I’m very optimistic. There are good people driving this bus.”

June is Fatherhood month. Expect to see a month long campaign and education effort from the state.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.