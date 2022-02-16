Advertisement

Man behind bars after attacking his girlfriend’s dog

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog is okay after being beaten on valentine’s day, the man accused of attacking the dog is behind bars thanks to a video from a doorbell camera. 

Deputies say 37-year-old Byron Hall was seen on a Ring doorbell camera walking his girlfriend’s pit bull.  The doorbell video shows Hall punching the dog multiple times and then picking it up and throwing it.  

Residents at the complex identified Hall from the video.  

He’s charged with aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine, which he had on him when he was arrested. 

