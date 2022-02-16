Newberry City Commission to begin qualifying period for three seats’ elections

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is looking to fill three city commission seats.

The election takes place on April 12, but the qualifying period is next week.

It begins at noon on Monday and ends at the same time on Thursday.

City commission elections take place each year with commissioners serving two-year terms.

All seats are elected at large and are non-partisan.

The voter registration closing date is Monday, March 14.

