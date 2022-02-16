Advertisement

Newberry City Commission to begin qualifying period for three seats’ elections

Newberry City Commission to begin qualifying period for three seats' elections
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is looking to fill three city commission seats.

The election takes place on April 12, but the qualifying period is next week.

 It begins at noon on Monday and ends at the same time on Thursday.

 City commission elections take place each year with commissioners serving two-year terms. 

All seats are elected at large and are non-partisan.

The voter registration closing date is Monday, March 14.

