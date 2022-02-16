No. 4 Gator softball team slams JU, 13-1 to complete road trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator softball team started a home and home series against Jacksonville with a resounding 13-1 run-rule win over the Dolphins on Tuesday night, completing a season-opening road trip 5-0.

Leading 1-0 after two innings, the Gators pulled away with four runs in the third inning and eight more in the fourth. Freshman Reagan Walsh drove in six runs, including a grand slam, while Charla Echols went 3-for-4 with three RBI’s. Avery Goelz also homered for the Gators.

In the circle, Natalie Lugo pitched four innings, allowing three hits to collect the win, before giving way to Marissa Mesiemore in the fifth and final inning. No. 4 Florida will host JU for Wednesday’s home opener.

