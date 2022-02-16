Ocala city council members voted to spend $116,000 on a physical security system for the new Mary Sue Rich Community Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new Mary Sue Rich Community Center is getting some new security features.

Without comment, Ocala city council members Tuesday night voted to spend $116,000 on a physical security system for the new building, which is still under construction.

That includes cameras, alarms, badge readers, and other security devices.

The 42,000 square foot facility on Northwest 21st Avenue is scheduled to be completed in May.

