Paige’s Kitchen: Bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with blue cheese

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s sweet, savory, cheesy, and meaty! In this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen, we bring you a delicious appetizer that is very easy to make for a party.

Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon, and baked until crisp. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make hours in advance!

Preparation: 20 mins

Cooking: 40 mins

Yield: 32 appetizers

Ingredient Checklist

· 1-pound pitted dates

· 4 ounces blue cheese (or bleu cheese)

· 4 ounces Boursin Cheese

· 32 Smoked almonds

· 1-pound sliced bacon, cut in half

Method of Preparation

Step 1

· Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Step 2

· Slice dates in half, and open them up.

· Combine blue cheese and Boursin cheese.

· Roll cheese around each individual smoked almond.

· Place almond cheese into the center of the dates.

· Close the halves of the dates, and wrap a half-slice of bacon around the outside. Secure each one with a toothpick.

· Arrange in a baking dish or on a baking sheet with sides to catch any grease.

Step 3

· Bake for 30 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the bacon is crisp.

· Turn dates over after the first 20 minutes for even cooking.

Alternative methods that works wonderfully

· Use precooked bacon and cook only long enough to crisp the bacon. This cuts off time and tastes great.

· Mix the two cheeses (blue cheese and Boursin cheese), wrap around the smoked almond, roll small cheeseballs in crushed nuts and cool. Wonderful tasty bites

