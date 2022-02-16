Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with blue cheese

Paige shows us how to make the perfect salad for our warmer temps.
Paige shows us how to make the perfect salad for our warmer temps.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s sweet, savory, cheesy, and meaty! In this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen, we bring you a delicious appetizer that is very easy to make for a party.

Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon, and baked until crisp. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make hours in advance!

Preparation: 20 mins

Cooking: 40 mins

Yield: 32 appetizers

Ingredient Checklist

· 1-pound pitted dates

· 4 ounces blue cheese (or bleu cheese)

· 4 ounces Boursin Cheese

· 32 Smoked almonds

· 1-pound sliced bacon, cut in half

Method of Preparation

Step 1

· Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Step 2

· Slice dates in half, and open them up.

· Combine blue cheese and Boursin cheese.

· Roll cheese around each individual smoked almond.

· Place almond cheese into the center of the dates.

· Close the halves of the dates, and wrap a half-slice of bacon around the outside. Secure each one with a toothpick.

· Arrange in a baking dish or on a baking sheet with sides to catch any grease.

Step 3

· Bake for 30 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the bacon is crisp.

· Turn dates over after the first 20 minutes for even cooking.

Alternative methods that works wonderfully

· Use precooked bacon and cook only long enough to crisp the bacon. This cuts off time and tastes great.

· Mix the two cheeses (blue cheese and Boursin cheese), wrap around the smoked almond, roll small cheeseballs in crushed nuts and cool. Wonderful tasty bites

PREVIOUS EPISODE: Paige’s Kitchen: Chocolate Fondue

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Florida parents oppose Putting Parents First proposal in Zoom press conference
Florida parents oppose Putting Parents First proposal in Zoom press conference
When school returns on Tuesday employees, volunteers, and visitors are required to wear masks.
ACPS releases calendar for 2022-2023 school year
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST