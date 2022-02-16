Paige’s Kitchen: Bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with blue cheese
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s sweet, savory, cheesy, and meaty! In this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen, we bring you a delicious appetizer that is very easy to make for a party.
Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon, and baked until crisp. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make hours in advance!
Preparation: 20 mins
Cooking: 40 mins
Yield: 32 appetizers
Ingredient Checklist
· 1-pound pitted dates
· 4 ounces blue cheese (or bleu cheese)
· 4 ounces Boursin Cheese
· 32 Smoked almonds
· 1-pound sliced bacon, cut in half
Method of Preparation
Step 1
· Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Step 2
· Slice dates in half, and open them up.
· Combine blue cheese and Boursin cheese.
· Roll cheese around each individual smoked almond.
· Place almond cheese into the center of the dates.
· Close the halves of the dates, and wrap a half-slice of bacon around the outside. Secure each one with a toothpick.
· Arrange in a baking dish or on a baking sheet with sides to catch any grease.
Step 3
· Bake for 30 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the bacon is crisp.
· Turn dates over after the first 20 minutes for even cooking.
Alternative methods that works wonderfully
· Use precooked bacon and cook only long enough to crisp the bacon. This cuts off time and tastes great.
· Mix the two cheeses (blue cheese and Boursin cheese), wrap around the smoked almond, roll small cheeseballs in crushed nuts and cool. Wonderful tasty bites
