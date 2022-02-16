Advertisement

P.K. Yonge girls soccer team falls short in region title game

Even with the loss, P.K. Yonge finishes the season with a 97-11 goal differential
second half rally falls short for P.K. Yonge
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The glorious season of the P.K. Yonge girls soccer team ended on Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to Providence School of Jacksonville in the Class 3A region title game. The Blue Wave finish the season 14-2-2 overall.

The Stallions (12-3-2) raced out to a 2-0 halftime lead on a pair of goals by senior Marisa Dill. Ansley Cryan added some insurance early in the second half to stretch the lead to 3-2, but it almost wasn’t enough for Providence School.

Blue Wave freshman star Faith Hardy booted home two second half goals, including a penalty kick to bring her team within a goal midway through the second half.

Even with the loss, P.K. Yonge finishes the season with a 97-11 goal differential.

