Residents and businesses react to a proposal for a new parking garage possibly coming to downtown Ocala

Residents, businesses, and city leaders met to discuss the proposal.
Residents, businesses, and city leaders met to discuss the proposal.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Employees with the City of Ocala held two informational meetings discussing the possibility of a new parking garage downtown. Being built on the property owned by Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

Dr. Jerry B. Alexander Jr. the senior pastor of the church said this is a great idea.

“Parking is a critical part for every business because you don’t want to have a potential customer circling around trying to find a parking space.”

The city discussed the size, location, value, and infrastructure impacts of the garage. Some business owners said it won’t be safe because of the growing homeless population, but others said that’s not the case.

“On a daily basis we dealt with that and we have not had a single issue and we’ll be right next door to the parking garage. We see it but it hasn’t affected us personally,” said Dottie Rathel the owner of Face the Day.

Jessica Fieldhouse grew up in Ocala and said a new parking garage is needed downtown.

“Trying to find parking solutions with little kids is always a challenge even today to come to this meeting I had to drive up to the third floor of the parking garage o be able to find a parking space. So I think having options on both sides will support the new businesses.”

In March, the Ocala City Council will vote on this on purchasing the land that costs nearly $1.7 million. Their deadline to do their due diligence on the property ends March 31.

