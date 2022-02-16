Ronald McDonald House seeks volunteers to help keep NCFL families together
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida needs your support to help keep families close.
Executive Director Sherry Houston joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to talk about the different volunteer activities available for good samaritans seeking to help.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.