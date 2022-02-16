Advertisement

Santa Fe dual-enrollment student makes new calculus discovery

By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not every day you meet a high school student excelling while studying calculus, much less innovating it.

Buchholz High and Santa Fe dual-enrollment student Glenn Bruda is up for the Davidson Fellows scholarship for a new calculus problem-solving technique he developed.

In calculus, there’s mainly two ways to solve a problem: by either deriving or integrating. There’s many different ways to do this, but Glenn took matters into his own hands to find a better way.

In his study, he solved problems with different techniques, including the one he developed. And the results spoke for themselves.

Bruda says more common methods scored close to a 20% success rate but that his technique “solves 73 out of those 100 problems, so 73% doesn’t sound like that great of a number from an outsiders perspective, but comparatively, it is significantly better.”

To proof his work, Glenn went to his professors at Santa Fe, who ultimately referred him to UF Mathematics Chair Kevin Knudson.

Knudson reviewed the work with his colleagues and none of them had seen the problem-solving technique before.

Bruda has since gotten his project published on Cornell’s pre-print archive and hopes to make more findings in the future.

