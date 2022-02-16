State representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson’s effort to amend the Abortion bill was shot down
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida lawmaker’s effort to amend a bill that would ban abortions after 15-weeks was shot down.
State representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson proposed changing a line requiring the state to examine causes and data related to infant and fetal death, specifically in black, minority, and low-income communities.
It was one of 14 amendments defeated by Republicans today.
The bill now heads to a third reading, which could come as early as Wednesday.
