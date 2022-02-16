State representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson’s effort to amend the Abortion bill was shot down

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida lawmaker’s effort to amend a bill that would ban abortions after 15-weeks was shot down.

State representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson proposed changing a line requiring the state to examine causes and data related to infant and fetal death, specifically in black, minority, and low-income communities.

It was one of 14 amendments defeated by Republicans today.

The bill now heads to a third reading, which could come as early as Wednesday.

