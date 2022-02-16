Suwannee County Assistant Principal Gary Caldwell put on administrative leave during investigation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re covering a developing story in Suwannee County where a school principal is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

Suwannee high school assistant principal Gary Caldwell is on paid administrative leave.

Sheriff Sam Saint John tells said they are investigating an altercation between Caldwell and another person last month.

The school district has hired a third-party investigator to look into the allegations.

