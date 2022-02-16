Terwilliger Elementary School is hosting the Alachua County Annual Spelling Bee

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students will compete in the Alachua County Annual Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee will take place at Terwilliger Elementary School in Gainesville.

34 students will be representing 32 elementary and middle schools.

The spelling bee starts at 2:30 p.m.

