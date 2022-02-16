Terwilliger Elementary School is hosting the Alachua County Annual Spelling Bee
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students will compete in the Alachua County Annual Spelling Bee.
The spelling bee will take place at Terwilliger Elementary School in Gainesville.
34 students will be representing 32 elementary and middle schools.
The spelling bee starts at 2:30 p.m.
