TV20 Sit-down: UF baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan (Part One)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A sure sign of spring are the words “play ball.” This week, the Florida Gator baseball program comes out of hibernation with a season opening home series against Liberty.

Florida is ranked No. 9 in the preseason and brings back six of nine positional starters. With that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell presents part one of a two-part interview with head coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

(Steve Russell):

“Just days away from the start of Gator baseball season 2022, and here to talk about that is Gator baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan. Sully, what do you like about your team so far as you start the season?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Well, I think it starts with the offense. We return a lot of guys from last year and some guys have had a lot of experience especially in the SEC. I think from top to bottom, this is potentially could be one of our better lineups. I think we’re going to play better defense that we maybe have in the last couple of years. Pitching wise, we still got to get through this weekend, but certainly, having a number one like Hunter certainly helps. Brandon Sproat has been really good last couple times out, and hopefully he’ll return to form. He was with Team USA which I saw this summer, and I think the biggest thing about this team especially early on is getting some experience with these young pitchers, obviously they’re very talented, but they haven’t pitched at this level. So we’re still trying to figure out some roles. We’re certainly talented. But the youthfulness, maybe with our Sunday starter and certainly in the bullpen is certainly going to be challenging for us early on.”

(Steve Russell):

“You do have that veteran lineup. Could we see some new faces crack the lineup?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Sure. I mean, I think Deric Fabian has put himself in a really good position to probably start season at third base. And even when you go around the rest of the infield, they’re older. We feel really good about our depth behind the plate. Obviously, getting Jud back was huge for us, that doesn’t happen very often. I think up the middle is going to be a strength of our defense. You’ve got Kenny and Kris over there at first base, the DH. So we’ve got some experience there, Sterlin is swinging the bat probably as good as anybody we’ve got on our team right now. So we feel really good about him. “wWe’ve got a couple question marks with left field, but overall, I think it’s all going to come down to the pitching and how those young guys develop and mature as the season goes on.”

(Steve Russell):

“You mentioned the back end. And we all know in big league baseball, sometimes it’s seventh inning guy, eighth inning guy. Is it getting that way in college?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“I think so. I think you just kind of use your best available. I think what what I learned from them from the back end of the bullpen was Michael Byrne, was such a different type of closer. Ryan Slater, who’s coming back from Tommy John, is very similar to him and maybe even has a little bit better fastball. But I feel very comfortable calling his pitches and, he can throw a slider at will for strikes, and Timmy Manning’s probably made more jumps than anybody that we’ve had on our staff. I’m really excited about him. So we’ve got some older guys, even though Ryan is a red-shirt freshman, he’s been really impressive early on.”

