UF men’s basketball team falls 56-55 at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (WCJB) -Every game will be critical down the stretch of the SEC men’s basketball season. On Tuesday, the Gator men fell by one point and fell below .500 in league play with a loss to a team that came in on an eight-game losing streak.

Texas A&M overtook Florida, 56-55 on three late free throws by Wade Taylor IV, who was fouled shooting a three-pointer with 19.5 seconds remaining. The Gators drop their second straight and fall to 16-10 overall, 6-7 in SEC play.

Florida shot just 28.8 percent from the field (7-for-32 in the first half), and trailed by 12 in the second half before staging a late rally. Tyree Appleby hit a three-pointer with 2:30 left to put Florida up, 52-51. Phlandrous Fleming followed with another trey, but the Aggies scored the final five points for the difference in the contest.

Colin Castleton enjoyed another excellent game, grabbing 15 rebounds to go along with 15 points. Myreon Jones was the only other Gator to reach double figures, scoring all 10 of his points in the second half.

Things won’t get any easier for the Gators, who next host No. 2, and SEC-leading Auburn on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

