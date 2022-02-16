Wildlife Wednesday: Florida Fox
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday we are taking a look at the two different types of Florida foxes.
RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Florida Alligator Snapping Turtle
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.