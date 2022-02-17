Advertisement

The 23rd annual Bear-a-Thon broke the donation record

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The numbers are in.

Wednesday night’s Bear-a-Thon Cancer Research Fundraiser broke the donation record.

$147,000 were donated to stop children’s cancer as part of the 23rd annual Bear-a-Thon hosted by K-Country and WIND-FM.

The money raised goes to fund children’s cancer research at UF Health Shands.

Some residents feel more safe after Inspire program helps GPD get guns off streets
