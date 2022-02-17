The 23rd annual Bear-a-Thon broke the donation record

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The numbers are in.

Wednesday night’s Bear-a-Thon Cancer Research Fundraiser broke the donation record.

$147,000 were donated to stop children’s cancer as part of the 23rd annual Bear-a-Thon hosted by K-Country and WIND-FM.

The money raised goes to fund children’s cancer research at UF Health Shands.

