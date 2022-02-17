ACPS crowns new spelling bee champion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School District has a new spelling champ.

Jeevan George of Hidden Oak Elementary School is the winner of the district’s 2022 spelling bee.

He won in the 13th round on the word “churn.”

He’ll advance to the 78th Annual First Coast Regional Spelling Bee. That’s being held on April 1st.

