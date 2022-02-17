Alachua County Pets: Minnie, Panda, and Bridget

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Minnie. This spunky girl loves playing and getting lots of pets. She is hoping to find a fun forever family.

Next is this three-year-old sweetheart Panda. She’s a happy girl who is always smiling with her tail wagging. Panda would love to be your one and only forever friend.

Last but not least we have Bridget. She’s a small little gal who’s usually content just hanging out in a calm setting. But like any other pup, she has her zoomy moments and wants to share them with you.

For all of February, the shelter has their Meet your Match event so taking home a new forever friend is just $14!

The shelter also offers curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

