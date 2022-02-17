Columbia County Report: Dozens of homeless vets helped at Lake City American Legion Post

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 60 homeless veterans were given things such as food, clothing, and even a hair cut during a Veterans Affair’s sponsored event at the American Legion Post in Lake City.

Lake City Homeless Veteran Stand Down

The annual Lake City Homeless Veteran Stand Down took place at American Legion Post 57, located at 2602 SW Main Blvd. Vendors from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare and CareerSource offered potential job training and mental health council, along with other veteran focused groups. Food and clothes were also offered along with haircuts.

Post Commander Rick Cabrera says the post is glad to help these veterans not just once a year, but throughout the year.

“You know for whatever reason hard luck comes down on people. Just because they are homeless doesn’t mean that they are not a person. As far as I’m concerned every veteran is a person and if we can help them we will do whatever it takes to do it,” said Cabrera.

The post will be hosting a chili cook-off and classic car show in March.

PREPARATIONS FOR OLUSTEE FESTIVAL AND BATTLE OF OLUSTEE REENACTMENT BEGIN

On Thursday, Preparations began at sites across Lake City and Columbia County for the Olustee Festival and Battle of Olustee Reenactment this weekend.

The Olustee Festival will take place at Wilson Park on Feb. 18-19. The annual arts and crafts festival will also showcase food trucks and vendors will be at the park.

The Battle of Olustee reenactment will take place at Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park on Feb. 20.

FIRST FEDERAL BANK: 60 DAYS OF GIVING

To celebrate the bank’s sixtieth birthday, First Federal Bank is giving money to local non-profit each day for sixty days.

$1,000 will be given to a local non-profit in cities with a First Federal Bank branch and on the final day $6,000 will be given away.

John Medina, President and CEO of First Federal Bank, says that the bank is happy to give back.

“We have recorded over three thousand volunteer hours by our employees to non profit organizations in the communities that we served so we are very much linked to the success of our communities that we serve and we are honored to continue contributing and give back,” said Medina

The bank is headquartered in Lake City and serves 60,000 people over three states.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.