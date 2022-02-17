Advertisement

Deodorant, antiperspirant sprays recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

HRB Brands is recalling cans of "Brut" deodorant and antiperspirant sprays due to concerns...
HRB Brands is recalling cans of "Brut" deodorant and antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Check your medicine cabinets: The Food and Drug Administration said two kinds of deodorants and antiperspirant sprays are being recalled due to concerns about a cancer-causing chemical.

HRB Brands is recalling cans of “Brut” deodorant and antiperspirant sprays, as well as “Sure” antiperspirant sprays.

Officials are concerned about the presence of the chemical benzene.

HRB Brands is recalling two types of "Sure" antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the...
HRB Brands is recalling two types of "Sure" antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.(FDA via CNN Newsource)

It is not an ingredient in the products, but unexpected levels of benzene were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.

The recalled items have an expiration date on or before August 2023.

The FDA advises people with the products to discard them.

HRB Brands has set up a website where you can get more information on the recall and possible refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
Prosecutors question officer in George Floyd killing about training
FILE - Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court in Fort Worth,...
Former Angels employee convicted in Tyler Skaggs’ overdose death
Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast...
U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics
Senate Bill 524 would require more identifying information, such as a partial social security...
Protestors at State Capitol propose new mail-in ballot requirements
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown