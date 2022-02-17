Emergency Rental Assistance program recipient experiences delay in rent payment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Applications for Alachua County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program are closed but one resident says her promised money has yet to come.

“I was really devastated,” said Alachua County resident Kimberly Walsh. “I was like, what are you talking about. I called ERAP right away.”

Walsh has received ERAP funds to cover rent since June 2021. She lives in Gainesville with an $800 rent payment. After January, the payments paused as her account is under fiscal review causing a delay for February rent.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Emergency Rental Assistance pay millions in rent and utility services to community

“Look, I will be evicted, I will be on the streets,” added Walsh.”Well dispersed means it was given to me and they said no, they said on our end dispersed means you are approved. The money is sitting there but we don’t know when you’re going to get it.”

Now she is waiting for federal officials to approve her documents. People have to prove their finances were impacted by COVID-19 and show that they’re under the average median income.

“Once they run out and you’re totally off the program, you can get on the State but while you’re on the county, right now I can’t call the State and say let’s going on and tell them what’s going on because you just can’t,” added Walsh. “That’s the rules.”

Alachua County Community Support Service officials say they don’t comment on individual cases but mention the fiscal review process is handled outside of their department.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.