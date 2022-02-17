FDLE arrests 25 abortion-rights activists protesting outside the Florida House during vote on the abortion bill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued trespass notices to twenty-five protesters shouting outside the Florida House as lawmakers were about to vote on a bill restricting abortions to fifteen weeks

As the protestors were led from the building, Lauren Brenzel of Planned Parenthood refused to provide identification. She was charged with giving a false name or false identification by a person arrested or lawfully detained.

Her attorney is State Representative Michael Grieco of Miami.

“Obviously, someone was arrested last night as a result of the late-night protests during the abortion bill debate. I got the night call, I am a criminal defense attorney by trade. So we went across the street. We went to court and I can tell you right now, I have never had a faster court hearing in my life. I have never seen a judge make a determination that no probable cause existed in a case as quickly as I saw it this morning,” said Brenzel.

She spent the night in jail and was released around noon on her own recognizance. While the judge found no probable cause, the case remains active.

