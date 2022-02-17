Florida shuts out Jacksonville in home opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After playing five consecutive road games to begin their 2022 campaign, the Gator Softball team finally got to host a game in front of their own fans.

Florida (6-0) run-ruled Jacksonville (0-6), 8-0, to finish off their two-game home-and-away series to claim their sixth consecutive victory to begin the season.

Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Lexie Delbrey got the start in the circle for the orange and blue, and tossed a two-hit shutout. Delbrey only issued three walks, while striking out nine Dolphins. She collected her second victory of the spring in as many starts.

Offensively, the runs were tough to come by for the first few innings, but in the bottom of the 3rd, Florida broke the scoreless tie.

After Kendra Falby singled, then stole second, and ended up on third due to a throwing error on Jacksonville catcher Averi Harcus, Hannah Adams was issued a free pass to first, but was eventually thrown out trying to steal second. However, on the throw down to second to catch Adams stealing, Falby jetted home to put the Gatos ahead 1-0.

The second run of the game also came in home-half of the 3rd for Florida. A Reagan Walsh Sacrifice fly to right brought home Skylar Wallace to make it 2-0.

The contest remained just a 2-run game until Wallace returned the favor and a ground out to second base scored Falby to add one more to the Gators.

The fireworks finally started in the bottom of the 6th.

Walsh led off the inning with a double to left center. That was her only hit of the game as she finished 1-3. The next batter, Cheyenne Lindsey, ripped a double to right center that easily scored Walsh from second. Lindsey went 2-3 in the game with a single, triple, and one rbi.

A few batters later, Avery Goelz singled to plate Lindsey, then Adams brought in Emily Wilkie on a sacrifice fly, which ballooned the Gators advantage to 6-0.

The real crowd pleaser came one batter after Adams’ sac fly. Wallace came to bat with two runners on and two outs, and on a 3-2 count she barreled a ball the gap in right center. Falby and Goelz touched home and the game ended by run-rule, 8-0.

Florida will take the field again on Friday at home when they host no. 15 Duke on Friday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.