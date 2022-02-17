Food Pantry of Gilchrist County will be at the Trenton Train Depot for a mobile food distribution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a mobile food distribution.

The truck is expected to arrive at the Trenton Train Depot at about 10 am.

TRENDING STORY: Man behind bars after attacking his girlfriend’s dog

Food will be given out drive-thru style.

They hold these distributions twice a month on the first and third Thursdays.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.