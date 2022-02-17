Food Pantry of Gilchrist County will be at the Trenton Train Depot for a mobile food distribution
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a mobile food distribution.
The truck is expected to arrive at the Trenton Train Depot at about 10 am.
Food will be given out drive-thru style.
They hold these distributions twice a month on the first and third Thursdays.
