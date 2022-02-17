Gainesville is having a swearing-in ceremony for Cynthia Chestnut

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville is holding a swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut.

She will be sworn in on the steps of City Hall Thursday, February 17th at 9 a.m.

Residents are welcome to come, but officials encourage live streaming the ceremony on the city’s Facebook page.

TRENDING STORY: UF police warns students of ‘peeping tom’ accused of recording women in dorm showers

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.