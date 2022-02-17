GFR investigating house fire on NW 6th Street
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews are investigating a house fire from this morning.
Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Northwest 6th Street.
Crews are reporting the fire is out and nobody is injured.
TRENDING STORY: The University of Florida is having its 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.