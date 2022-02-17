Advertisement

GFR investigating house fire on NW 6th Street

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews are investigating a house fire from this morning.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Northwest 6th Street.

Crews are reporting the fire is out and nobody is injured.

TRENDING STORY: The University of Florida is having its 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
GFR investigating house fire on NW 6th Street
GFR investigating house fire on NW 6th Street
ACPS crowns new spelling bee champion
ACPS crowns new spelling bee champion
ACPS crowns new spelling bee champion
ACPS crowns new spelling bee champion