GFR investigating house fire on NW 6th Street

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews are investigating a house fire from this morning.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Northwest 6th Street.

Crews are reporting the fire is out and nobody is injured.

TRENDING STORY: The University of Florida is having its 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.