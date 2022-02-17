Advertisement

GHS boys fall to River Ridge in region title game, 2-1

By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The undefeated run of the GHS boys soccer team ended on Wednesday with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to River Ridge in the Class 5A region title game at Citizens Field. The Hurricanes finish the season 15-1-2 overall.

After a scoreless first half, a free kick by the Royal Knights went into the box where Christian Ortiz knocked it in for the game’s first goal in the 52nd minute.

15 minutes later, the Hurricanes equalized on a beautiful goal by Jean Mairena, who out-maneuvered two defenders and slipped the ball past the goalkeeper to even the score, 1-1.

It stayed 1-1 until the 77th minute, when another free kick by the Royal Knights got loose in the box, and freshman Chase Smith pounced on it for the game-winner.

It was the only game all season in which GHS allowed more than one goal. The Hurricanes outscored opponents for the season, 48-8.

