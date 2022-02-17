Advertisement

The Lake Shore Hospital Authority put requests in for the second time to fill in space that was left vacant when Lake Shore Medical Center closed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It could be the last second chance to restore a hospital in Lake City.

For a second time, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority put out a request for proposals to fill the space left vacant when the operator of Lake Shore Medical Center closed up shop.

Proposals were requested last August, but all the business had to be set aside when the authority board lost its quorum.

With that quorum restored, the authority is advertising for statements of interest for agencies to use the facility.

